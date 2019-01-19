A family is urging the Los Angeles community to help them find a missing man with special needs who disappeared from a treatment center across the country."I would travel to the edge of the earth for my kids, a mother's love knows no boundaries. I can't see moving forward with my life without my son," mother Tekeya Gibson said.DeWayne Williams, 22, was last seen on camera Monday night leaving the Greyhound Bus station in downtown Los Angeles after walking away from his residential treatment center in Albany, New York."DeWayne has been thinking about California and L.A. for many, many years. So at this point, it's something that he wants to do, it's his dream. He pretty much seen it through and he came all the way out from the East Coast to the West Coast," Jasmine Pinn said. "DeWayne has schizophrenia. He has some onset autism, some cognitive issues. His mindframe, his thoughts, are more like a 15-year-old."His family rushed to L.A. on a desperate manhunt, going straight from the airport to downtown to post flyers and search for any signs of Williams.Los Angeles police are now on the hunt as well, and the family said they are in a race against time because Williams is in need of medication."He's due for his next dose of medicine on the 23rd - the sense of urgency is extremely high right now," Gibson said.Williams' family fear the 22-year-old may be in the Skid Row area, but know he could be anywhere in the city. His mother pleads with the public to be on the lookout with the hope that someone will help save her son."I know I'm going to find DeWayne. I know I will find him, and this will hopefully propel the effort and expedite his recovery," Gibson said.Anyone who has seen Williams or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call the LAPD.