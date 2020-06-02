UPDATE: 10-year-old who went missing in Pasadena area found safe, deputies say

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Pasadena area on Monday has been found safe, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Jamari Randy Fernandez was last seen on Monday at 4:45 p.m at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue in the city of Pasadena.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the department's Altadena station confirmed that Jamari had been found safe. There were no details on the circumstances of his disappearance or how he was found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lohmann or Sgt. Busch at 626-798-1131. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countymissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG
Man arrested for posing as National Guard in downtown LA
LA County extends Tuesday curfew amid continued unrest
Church leaders organize peaceful protest in downtown LA
El Monte police accused of excessive force in $6 million lawsuit
Watts community leaders call for peace amid George Floyd protests
Legendary Mexican comedian Héctor Suárez dies
Show More
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
Police: Video shows restaurant owner killed in Louisville fired a gun
Santa Monica SWAT officer, protester share embrace
More TOP STORIES News