UPDATE: 10-year-old who went missing in Pasadena area found safe, deputies say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Pasadena area on Monday has been found safe, officials said Tuesday afternoon.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Jamari Randy Fernandez was last seen on Monday at 4:45 p.m at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue in the city of Pasadena.Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the department's Altadena station confirmed that Jamari had been found safe. There were no details on the circumstances of his disappearance or how he was found.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lohmann or Sgt. Busch at 626-798-1131. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)