Missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia found safe in South LA

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A North Hollywood man who suffers from schizophrenia was found safe in South Los Angeles after going missing for weeks.

The sister of Juan Cerda says he appears to be physically OK and shared photos with Eyewitness News.

Surveillance video shows Cerda, 35, at the USA Gas station in North Hollywood at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard on Jan. 7, where he was last seen.

His family told Eyewitness News that the Los Angeles Fire Department picked him up from the gas station and brought him to the Pacifica Hospital in Sun Valley.

It is not clear how he went from the hospital to South L.A.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News