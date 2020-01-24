Missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia found safe in South LA

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A North Hollywood man who suffers from schizophrenia was found safe in South Los Angeles after going missing for weeks.
The sister of Juan Cerda says he appears to be physically OK and shared photos with Eyewitness News.
Surveillance video shows Cerda, 35, at the USA Gas station in North Hollywood at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard on Jan. 7, where he was last seen.
His family told Eyewitness News that the Los Angeles Fire Department picked him up from the gas station and brought him to the Pacifica Hospital in Sun Valley.
It is not clear how he went from the hospital to South L.A.
