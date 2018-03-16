Jury deadlocks in murder trial of stepfather accused of killing 2-year-old Jahi Turner

EMBED </>More Videos

A mistrial has been declared in the case against Tieray Jones, accused of killing 2-year-old Jahi Turner. (KABC)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
A mistrial has been declared in the case against a man accused of killing 2-year-old Jahi Turner, who disappeared in San Diego back in 2002.

Turner's stepfather, Tieray Jones, 39, was facing second-degree murder charges after the 2-year-old went missing 16 years ago.

The jury in this case deadlocked 2 for guilty, 10 for not guilty on the murder charges and deadlocked 10 for guilty, 2 for not guilty on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Jones, who lived with Jahi and the child's mother in off-base Navy housing near a park, told police he left the boy alone in a playground for about 15 minutes while he went to get a soda about 150 yards away.

The boy's body was never found. Police always suspected Jones in the boy's disappearance, but it took more than a decade -- until 2016 -- to bring charges against him

A status conference is scheduled for Wednesday to map out the next steps in the case.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertrialSan DiegoSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stepfather arrested in 2002 disappearance of Jahi Turner in San Diego
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News