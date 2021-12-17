'Unsolved LA: The Disappearance of Mitrice Richardson' examines 2009 unsolved mystery

"The young lady sat down next to one of my co-workers," David Salgado told the LAPD in 2009."Just sat there," said another person at the party. "And we looked around, thinking - is this a waitress? Do we know her?""When she came to the table, she had a... some sort of fruity-type, umbrella-type drink," said Anthony Miguel."There was something obviously wrong with her, but we knew she wasn't being malicious," said David Salgado.Detective: "Obviously wrong meaning?"David Salgado: "The way she was babbling, something mentally."Detective: "She had some mental issues?"David Salgado: "She had a mental issue.""It just didn't seem like someone that was drunk. Again, she wasn't slurring her words," said a woman in the party."She really could not string, you know, intelligent thoughts together," said Jim Zollo."Something about cracking a code... and that the voices... we said are the voices talking to you now? Oh, yeah!"

"I am calling, I'm a little frazzled right now," Latice said in that recorded conversation. "I understand my daughter is being brought into the station - Mitrice Richardson. Have they made it to the station yet and she's been booked?"



Deputy Yoav Shalev: "The only place we have somebody that's in custody that they just announced on the radio that they're coming up is from Geoffrey's on Pacific Coast Highway is the only female that's being brought up to the station as we speak. They just put it on the radio right before you called."



Latice Sutton: "Okay, I'm her mother and are you guys going to book her and then release her on her own recognizance tonight, because it's dark, she doesn't have a car and I don't want her wondering out... I'm just totally taken aback because it is so out of character for her. And you'll see when she comes in, she's well-spoken. I think the only way I will come and get her tonight is if you guys are going to release her tonight."



Deputy Yoav Shalev: "Yeah."



Latice Sutton: "If she's going to be held in custody for some type of arraignment tomorrow, then I will wait until tomorrow. She definitely has no place, you know, I mean, she's not from that area and I would hate to wake up to a morning report - girl lost somewhere with her head chopped off. But I guess I would have to come and get her - oh, my God!"