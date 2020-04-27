Coronavirus

Molly Maid helps keep SoCal employees working by cleaning first responders' homes

The owner of a local Molly Maid franchise is keeping her employees working by asking people to donate money to pay for a house-cleaning for health care workers.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a local Molly Maid franchise figured out a way to keep her employees working and to give some much needed help to health care workers.

Kathy Kuiper's house cleaning business in Long Beach and Newport Beach dropped by more than 50% overnight. She applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but she didn't get the funding at first.

MORE: Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown

So, she came up with a promotional idea. Kuiper is asking people to donate money and in turn Molly Maid will clean the houses of health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.

"We had a really good response, and of course, the first responders were so excited to get a cleaning, and it kept our employees busy. They didn't have to file for unemployment so that was fantastic," Kuiper said.

Now, Molly Maid has a waiting list. Kuiper started a contest where people can nominate someone deserving to win a house cleaning. Anyone who get a free cleaning can elect to have it done at a later time, if they're not comfortable with having someone come to their home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: OC deploys virtual one-stop resource center for job seekers, businesses
EMBED More News Videos

OC's one-stop workforce resource: From help with resumes and skills to leadership and research guidance, Orange County's virtual center is ready to help job seekers and businesses.


Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countylong beachbusinesscoronavirus helpcoronavirusbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News