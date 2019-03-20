Crime & Safety

Mother charged with murder after 9-year-old's body found in duffel bag in Hacienda Heights

Investigators are preparing a criminal case against the mother of Trinity Love Jones, the girl whose body was found on a Hacienda Heights hiking trail.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two weeks after 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones' body was found in a duffel bag in Hacienda Heights, her mother has been formally charged with the girl's murder, prosecutors announced.

Taquesta Graham is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

According to a criminal complaint, Graham and Emiel Hunt are accused of killing the young girl on or about March 1. Trinity's body was discovered along an equestrian trail near Colima Road and Hacienda Boulevard on March 5.

MORE: Hacienda Heights girl killed: Makeshift memorial growing on trail where body found
The makeshift memorial is growing in Hacienda Heights at the site where a 9-year-old's body was found.


Hunt was charged earlier this month with one count of murder in the same case.

Graham faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said. Hunt faces up to 55 years to life in prison.

Anyone with information about the child's death is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips may be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
