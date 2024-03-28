NY mom rescues daughter from kidnap attempt

Shocking footage captures a mother's heroic actions as she fights off a man trying to kidnap her daughter.

Shocking footage captures a mother's heroic actions as she fights off a man trying to kidnap her daughter.

Shocking footage captures a mother's heroic actions as she fights off a man trying to kidnap her daughter.

Shocking footage captures a mother's heroic actions as she fights off a man trying to kidnap her daughter.

QUEENS, NEW YORK CITY -- New heart-stopping video shows a mom fighting off a man who tried to kidnap her daughter in Queens, New York.

The incident happened in January. Lex Alvarez was arriving home when a masked man emerged from the staircase where he had been hiding.

He dragged Alvarez down the hallway, and that's when her mom rushed to save her. Police say neighbors heard the screaming and jumped in to help, pinning the man to the ground until police showed up.

The suspect is facing several charges, including violating a protection order by Alvarez that was already in place.