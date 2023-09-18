Monday Night Football will air on ABC all season

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift runs with the ball for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia.

This means 10 additional NFL games will be added to the network's fall lineup.

ABC is the place to be for NFL football!

The network announced Monday that it will simulcast ESPN's coverage of "Monday Night Football" games all season long.

This means 10 additional games will be added to ABC's fall lineup. The network previously announced exclusive telecasts of MN matchups for Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Dec. 11 and Dec. 25 as well as ESPN simulcasts for games on Nov. 20, Dec. 30, Jan. 6, the Super Wild Card Game and the Divisional Playoff Game. Scroll down for the full schedule.

Monday Night Football double-header

Closing out Week 2, Monday Night Football will feature two games on separate networks with staggered kickoff times. New Orleans at Carolina kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN, and Cleveland at Pittsburgh begins at 8:15 p.m. on ABC.

For fans concerned about missing any action while the games overlap, both broadcasters will keep viewers in the loop with what is happening on the other network.

Beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET, the broadcasts will periodically activate double-box views and alternate score boxes, as well as provide halftime updates of the other matchup.

Here's the full ABC rollout:

Monday, Sept. 18

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as an ABC telecast

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as an ABC telecast

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Nov. 6

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Nov. 13

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Nov. 20

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as an ABC simulcast

Monday, Nov. 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Dec. 11

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as an ABC telecast

Monday, Dec. 18

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, Dec. 25

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as an ABC telecast

Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as an ABC simulcast

Saturday, Jan. 6

TBD | 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

TBD | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as ABC simulcasts

Monday, Jan. 15

Super Wild Card Game | 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as ABC simulcasts

Saturday, Jan. 20, or Sunday, Jan. 21

Divisional Playoff Game | TBD | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*previously announced as ABC simulcasts

The following Monday Night Football games will not be on ABC:

Saints at Panthers (September 18, 2023 - 7:15 p.m. - ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

Rams at Bengals (September 25, 2023 - 8:15 p.m. - ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

Titans at Dolphins (December 11, 2023 - 8:15 p.m. - ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.