'No, you don't hit her like that': Singer Monica jumps off stage to stop an altercation mid-concert

The singer Monica interrupted her concert in Detroit over the weekend to stop an altercation between a man and a woman in the crowd.
The incident happened at the Riverfront Music Festival in the Motor City, and video posted on social media showed how it all went down.
"Wait a minute, wait a minute. Ah, ah, ah. No, don't you hit her like that," the singer can be heard saying before walking into the crowd.
Videos posted to social media on Saturday night showed 42-year-old singer climb down the stage after reportedly seeing a man hitting a woman.
The singer appeared visibly upset.
Monica was later helped back up on stage as the crowd erupted in cheers.
She apologized, saying the incident "triggered her."