Monkeypox Los Angeles: What to know about vaccine availability, case numbers

Latest monkeypox news in Los Angeles
July 22, 2022
Two cases of monkeypox have been reported in children, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during an interview with the Washington Post.
More than 2,400 cases have been reported in the U.S. since the outbreak emerged two months ago.
While some experts believe it's on the verge of being categorized as a sexually transmitted disease, others say testing and vaccines can stop the outbreak at its root.
July 19, 2022
L.A. County received nearly 10,000 monkeypox vaccine doses and is expected to get 7,000 more. Besides people who've had a close contact or have been at gatherings with a confirmed case, local health jurisdictions expanded who is eligible to get a Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.
The monkeypox vaccine in L.A. County is available for gay men, bisexual men and transgender persons who:
- - Were diagnosed with gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past 12 months; or
- - Are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP); or
- - Attended or worked at a commercial sex venue or other venue where they had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners (e.g., saunas, bathhouses, sex clubs, sex party) within past 21 days.
L.A. County also rolled out a new online portal for residents to make vaccine appointments.
July 18, 2022
Citing a limited supply of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a health advisory encouraging residents to take precautions to avoid becoming infected with the disease.
The county health department said it will continue to expand eligibility for the vaccination as the federal government distributes additional doses.
MORE | What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms
July 16, 2022
Long Beach reports its first presumptive case of monkeypox. The case concerns an adult Long Beach resident with no recent travel history nor known contacts. The person was reportedly symptomatic and is recovering and isolating at home, city officials said.
July 15, 2022
More than 12,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported globally, including 1,814 cases in the United States, 250 in California and 85 in Los Angeles County.
July 11, 2022
The county expanded the eligibility criteria for residents to get the monkeypox vaccine after it received an additional 6,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine.
On this day, the vaccine became available (by invitation only) to the following:
- - Patients of community STD and HIV clinics, public health centers, and other community clinics across L.A. County who are gay and bisexual men and transgender women who are patients of an STD clinic with a diagnosis of rectal gonorrhea or early syphilis within recent months.
- - A limited number of high-risk people identified by clinical staff at Men's Central Jail.
July 1, 2022
The L.A. County Department of Public Health announced it was "aligning" with the federal nationwide monkeypox vaccination strategy, which focused on providing protection to those most at risk.
Up until this date, the department had administered nearly 800 vaccine doses to residents who were contacts of confirmed cases.
June 24, 2022
Officials confirmed local transmission of monkeypox in L.A. County as some of the recent cases at the time had no history of international or out-of-state travel.
Supplies of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine were limited at the time, but officials said they were offering the vaccine in a "targeted manner" to reach people with a higher risk of getting the virus
June 10, 2022
L.A. County's total number of monkeypox cases rose to four after two more cases were reported this day.
Both of those cases were listed as adult residents with a history of recent travel. They were symptomatic but doing well and isolating.
The county also announced all information regarding monkeypox cases was going to be distributed on the L.A. Public Health monkeypox webpage.
June 8, 2022
L.A. County health officials announced its second presumptive case of monkeypox almost a week after announcing its first.
According to a statement issued by the county Department of Public Health at the time, the patient was "an adult resident" who recently traveled.
They were symptomatic but doing well and was isolating away from others.
June 2, 2022
Health officials announced L.A. County's first presumptive case of monkeypox.
At the time, the health department noted that a final confirmation of the case by the CDC was pending.
They said the patient was an adult resident who had recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case. He or she was symptomatic, and officials reported they were "doing well" and was not hospitalized.
May 27, 2022
L.A. health officials issued an update after the first case of monkeypox in California was reported.
Sacramento Public Health officials said the infected person wasn't being identified, but officials said he or she had recently traveled to Europe where there were other cases of the disease.
At the time, officials said the risk of someone getting monkeypox in L.A. County "remained very low." There were no suspected or confirmed cases in the county.
May 20, 2022
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced it was working with state and national partners after an international outbreak of monkeypox.