Monster Jam truck show returns to Angel Stadium after a nearly two-year hiatus

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Loud, crazy and a lot of fun -- that's what fans will get this weekend as Monster Jam returns to Angel Stadium in Anaheim after nearly two years.

"It's awesome to finally be back," monster truck driver Camden Murphy said. "I sat at home for about a year and half not doing a thing, so it is great to be back diving these beasts."

Each truck is completely custom-made and unique in their own way.

"These 12,000 pound beasts are an absolute blast," Murphy said. "They're so much fun to jump 30, 40, 50 feet in the air. But you know what's the best thing about Monster Jam? Is it's for the entire family. It is an unexpected, unscripted and absolutely unforgettable experience."

Unforgettable to say the least. The trucks have 1,500-horsepower and will perform all kinds of tricks around the course set up at the stadium.

Fans can get an early up-close glimpse of the monster trucks at the "Pit Party," which takes place before each show.

To grab tickets, visit the Monster Jam website.

