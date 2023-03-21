Man reportedly beaten and shocked with a Taser by Montclair police has died, family says

A man has died after he was left brain dead where he was reportedly beaten and shocked with a taser by Montclair police.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was left brain dead after reportedly being beaten and shocked with a Taser by Montclair police has died.

Family and attorneys for Antonio Ibañez appeared Monday night at Montclair City Hall to demand transparency and accountability for his death.

They allege police responded to a 911 call earlier this month, and tried to detain Ibañez using a taser and batons.

Ibanez was then taken to the hospital and was on life support until his death.

Montclair Police tell Eyewitness News they were responding to a 911 call for a man armed with an object, with the caller saying he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Family lawyers plan to file suit against the city and police department..

They allege the city has not provided the names of the officers involved and has failed to publish the body camera video of the incident.