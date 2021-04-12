Person in custody after incident at Montebello mall that was not a shooting, police say

NO shots fired @ShopsMontebello!! A subject was detained and the investigation regarding a weapon continues. MPD is being assisted by @TEMLASD @lasdhq — Montebello PD (@MontebelloPD) April 12, 2021

A smash-and-grab robbery at the Montebello mall set off a panic at the complex as some shoppers believed there was an active shooter.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating an incident at a mall in Montebello that panicked crowds of shoppers, but say it was not a shooting and no injuries were reported.Multiple people were reporting on Twitter an incident that appeared to be an active shooting at the Shops at Montebello, as panicked shoppers ran for cover or sheltered inside stores.Montebello police, however, tell Eyewitness News there was no shooting at the mall.A police spokesman did not immediately have full details on the incident, but said an individual is in custody.The spokesman added that there was no weapon involved in the incident and no injuries reported.A smash-and-grab robbery at the same mall in 2019 set off a similar panic among shoppers who heard the sound of smashing glass and took it for gunfire.