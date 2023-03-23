Montebello tornado: Business owners survey extensive damage to buildings as cleanup continues

A tornado that ripped through a portion of Montebello, tearing rooftops from some industrial buildings and leaving 17 structures damaged

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The day after a tornado ripped through an area of Montebello, business owners on Thursday surveyed the heavy damage as cleanup operations continued.

Bobby Qui showed the inside of his now-inoperable seafood distribution business to ABC7. The tornado left him with a gash on his neck and cuts on his body.

"I just heard a big ring and then tried to close my gate and then it hit," he said. "It was too strong."

Qui has had the Koi Koi Trading business for 20 years, 10 of them in Montebello.

Now, he's facing between $3 million and $4 million in damage with up to 20% of the roof gone, plenty of water damage, and lost product.

"I just want to get it back to normal, open business," he said, adding that he couldn't wait 7-8 months. "Customers can't wait for you."

The tornado tore rooftops from several industrial buildings and left 17 structures damaged, 11 of which were red-tagged.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the extensive scope of the destruction, including catastrophic damage to one building's rooftop ventilation system.

National Weather Service officials said the tornado was rated as EF1, with winds of 110 mph. That made it the strongest tornado recorded in the area since an F2 twister in March 1983. The last time an EF1 tornado occurred in the area was in January 1998 in Long Beach.

Across the street from Koi Koi Trading, at Niki's Sports, the owner is also facing millions in loss and damage.

Nicolas Orellana had his soccer equipment distribution business for 37 years. On Wednesday night when he went to bed, the tornado experience kept playing over and over in his head.

"I couldn't sleep," he said. "I closed my eyes and I started hearing the same noise. That thing blew up my mind."

Orellana is from El Salvador and has survived violent attacks on his home in the past. The traumatic experience of the tornado has now overshadowed his past, he said.

Thursday's twister was the first tornado to be recorded in the Los Angeles area since an F0 tornado occurred in December of 2014 in Inglewood, according to the National Weather Service.

F0 is the weakest level on the tornado rating scale. EF1 is the second- weakest rating, although with winds of 110 mph, the Montebello twister nearly reached the EF2, or "strong," level. An EF2 tornado has winds between 111 and 136 mph.

Forecasters said Wednesday's twister was 0.42 miles long and was 50 yards wide.

One of the 17 structures that were damaged sustained a nearly total roof collapse. Multiple cars were also damaged by blowing debris and at least one power pole was snapped.

According to the National Weather Service, California sees an average of seven tornadoes per year.

City News Service contributed to this report.