Montecito Heights triple shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead, 2 others hospitalized

A 21-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in Montecito Heights shooting that left two others wounded, authorities said.The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m. near Neighborhood Market, a small store on the corner of Avenue 43 and North Griffith Avenue.According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, the victims were standing outside the market when the shooter opened fire. The number of gunshots was unclear, but more than a dozen evidence markers were later seen on the sidewalk and in the street.One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while paramedics rushed two others to a hospital, police said. One of survivors suffered a graze wound to his head; the other was shot in the chest.A description of the shooter was not available.