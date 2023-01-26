Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter to receive special honor from city of Alhambra

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- The man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter less than half an hour after the massacre is set to receive a special honor for his actions.

The city of Alhambra plans to honor Brandon Tsay with a Medal of Bravery.

Video from the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra shows the 26-year-old wrestling the gun away from 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter speaks out: 'Something came over me'

"That's when I turned around and saw that there was an Asian man holding a gun. My first thought was I was going to die here, this is it," Tsay told ABC News' Robin Roberts during an interview Monday on "Good Morning America."

Tsay, who helps run the dance hall with his family, said the gunman was "looking around the room" as if he was "looking for targets -- people to harm."

"He started prepping the weapon and something came over me," Tsay recalled. "I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him. I needed to take this weapon, disarm him or else everybody would have died."

Tsay says he had no idea that minutes earlier, Tran had opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

A ceremony in honor of Tsay is planned at Alhambra's Lunar New Year even at noon on Sunday.

ABC News contributed to this report.