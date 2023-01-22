Minutes after Monterey Park shooting, bystanders wrestled gun away from man at Alhambra site

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says bystanders wrestled a gun away from a man at a dance hall in Alhambra just 20 minutes after the mass shooting in nearby Monterey Park.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Less than 20 minutes after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, bystanders wrestled a gun away from a man at a dance hall in Alhambra, officials say.

Investigators are looking into the Alhambra incident to see if it may be connected to the Monterey Park shooting.

The Alhambra incident was reported about 17-20 minutes after the mass shooting in nearby Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 were injured.

At a ballroom in Alhambra, a "male Asian suspect walked in with a firearm and some individuals wrestled the firearm away," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

The man fled the scene. Witnesses reported seeing a white cargo van in the area and that vehicle is being described as of interest to investigators.

"We are working diligently with the Alhambra police department," Luna said. "We believe that there's an incident that may be related. We're not quite there yet. But it's definitely on our radar screen."

Nobody was injured and investigators cleared the scene by 7 a.m.

They recovered a weapon at the scene. Luna wouldn't say what type of firearm it was, other than it was not an assault rifle.

When asked if that recovered weapon could be the same gun used in Monterey Park, Luna responded: "It absolutely could be. We don't know yet."