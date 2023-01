LA County sheriff provides update on Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna provided an update on the Monterey Park mass shooting.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is giving a update on the Monterey Park mass shooting.

Luna is releasing new details, including the type of weapons that the suspect used.

Stream the press conference live in the video player above.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.