Candlelight vigil held to honor victims of Monterey Park mass shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 people gathered in Monterey Park Monday night to honor the victims of the mass shooting and show support for their families.

Candles and dozens of flowers were placed in an impromptu memorial in front of Monterey Park's city hall.

Those who gathered were honoring the memories of the 11 people killed Saturday in a shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

"We needed to do this so that our community will have a chance to experience our grief," said Monterey Park resident Ann Lou. "And to express our sympathy to the victims."

Those that showed up joined in a moment of silence followed by song in solidarity.

"It was a place for all these people who are grieving today, all these people who are mourning, to kind of find comfort and find that sense of community and be able to just be one," said Monterey Park resident Evan Salazar. "Be able to be Monterey Park again."

Another candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.