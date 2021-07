BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Burbank arrested a man accused of sexual battery, and investigators are searching for other victims.Daniel Keshishyan, 28, is suspected of groping three women on sidewalks, including one who was walking her dog, near 5th Street and East Providencia Avenue.The three separate incidents happened between June 30 and July 3, police say.Investigators are asking any additional victims or anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.