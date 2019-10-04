Moreno Valley parents demand action as more school fight videos surface

The parent meeting was held at Landmark Middle School, where more than two weeks ago, a 13-year-old student, identified as Diego, was assaulted by two other students on campus and later died.
Some said the meeting aimed at finding solutions was dominated more by school administrators.
"There was very few parents," said parent Alicia Espinoza.
The meeting comes as more videos of fights at Moreno Valley schools surface on social media.
Moreno Valley: Videos show fights at another middle school in aftermath of deadly on-campus incident
A recent video showed a fight at Sunnymead Middle School between two 12-year-old girls inside a classroom, in which a teacher tried to intervene.
Investigators said one student suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the other student could face charges.
In March, video shows a 7th grade girl being attacked by other girls on campus as a deputy tries to intervene.
"I'm very upset. I'm livid," said one parent who identified herself as Kay. "I could be making funeral arrangements for my child."
Kay said she's still trying to find out what happened to her son's alleged attacker. She said four days after Diego was assaulted, her son was attacked at lunchtime at Canyon Springs High School.
"He was sucker punched and he received a black eye, a fracture to his face and nose," she said.
Some parents say the school district needs to have a strict zero tolerance policy.
"We will factor in all the suggestions and constructive ideas we gather tonight so that we can ensure our students feel safe every single day," said Martinrex Kedziora, the Moreno Valley Unified School District Superintendent.