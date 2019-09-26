13-year-old boy dies just over a week after campus attack at Moreno Valley middle school, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old boy has died just over a week after he suffered injuries in what authorities said was an on-campus attack by two other students at a Moreno Valley middle school.

The victim, identified only as Diego in a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday evening.

MORE: Moreno Valley parents demand answers after middle school assault

"Preparations by Diego's family are underway for organ donation to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children," the news release said.
EMBED More News Videos

Parents demanded answers from school administrators during a packed meeting in Moreno Valley Wednesday after a fight at a middle school left a 13-year-old hospitalized


Two other students who were involved in the incident, which was recorded on video by a bystander, remained in custody following their earlier arrests on suspicion of assault, authorities said. Their identities were not disclosed due to their ages.

School officials held a press conference Wednesday.

"Our community and the Moreno Valley Unified School District family has suffered an immeasurable loss," said Martinrex Kedziora, Moreno Valley Unified School District superintendent. "On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved student."

A remembrance ceremony was being planned at the middle school for Thursday at 6 p.m. Counselors would be available to speak with students, teachers and community members.

"On behalf of the City Council, I want to extend my sincere condolences to Diego's family and friends. No one should have to endure the pain of such a terrible loss," Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said in a statement.

"This is a life-changing tragedy for everyone involved, including the staff and students at Landmark Middle School."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff's Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at (951) 955-2777.

*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moreno valleyriverside countyfightattackschooljuvenile crime
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities searching for person-of-interest in hit-and-run that killed 2 people in South LA
Authorities set to seize hundreds of animals from Lake Forest reptile rescue
High Intensity Activated Crosswalk installed near La Brea Tar Pits
LA County registers highest number of hate crimes in 10 years, report says
Texas boy, 8, beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
Heroes honored for saving girl dragged in front of NYC subway train
Arrest made in recent attacks along Aliso Creek Hiking Trail, officials say
Show More
Burbank debates possible ordinance banning sale of flavored tobacco
The kindness curriculum: can it help reduce bullying?
No charges against LAPD officer in fatal shooting at Corona Costco
La Habra High School psychologist accused of having sex with student
Ralphs, Food 4 Less donate $105,000 to address food insecurity at community colleges
More TOP STORIES News