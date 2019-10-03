Moreno Valley: Videos show fights at another middle school in aftermath of deadly on-campus incident

On Wednesday, a clip was posted by the Facebook group "Keeping up with the I.E." which depicts a violent incident that occurred that day inside a Sunnymead Middle School classroom.
After a 12-year-old girl walks over to confront another girl, also 12, who is standing at a desk, a teacher steps in between them in an attempt to prevent a fight.
Several students are heard screaming as the second girl starts throwing punches. Shortly before the footage ends, bystanders are seen trying to break up the altercation as one girl pulls the first girl's hair.
"This little girl asked for help at her school letting them know she was getting bullied and AGAIN they didn't do anything and these group of girls went into her classroom and jumped her there," according to the video's caption. "I feel bad for the one lady trying to stop it without any success."
Several concerned parents showed up to the Sunnymead campus on Thursday, demanding answers as to how this was allowed to happen - especially in the wake of the fatal fight at Moreno Valley's Landmark Middle School.
A brazen fight inside a Moreno Valley classroom captured on cellphone video. The 12-year-old girls caught fighting in the video both speak out. Parents says bullying is a problem and the school district isn’t doing enough to address it especially in the wake of a student’s death. pic.twitter.com/cco8zYFVdG— Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) October 3, 2019
A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said one of the students suffered injuries in that incident that were not life-threatening. The student was not hospitalized.
"The other student was determined the aggressor and charges will be filed out of custody," the Sheriff's Department said.
The Moreno Valley Unified School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Sept. 20, another clip was posted by the same Facebook group. This video begins with a group of students running toward a confrontation involving several girls also at Sunnymead Middle School. After one of the girls is pushed and stumbles backward, a uniformed man rushes in to intervene.
"Hey! Hey! Hey!" the man yells while attempting to defuse the situation.
Undeterred, the other three girls rush forward and at least one of them throws a punch at the first girl while the officer stands between them. Amid the chaos, another man arrives and tries to help break up the melee.
The girl who was shoved is seen sitting on the ground, shielding her head with her arms as the footage ends.
The incidents at Sunnymead came to light in the aftermath of a Sept. 16 fight at Landmark Middle School that left a 13-year-old boy dead. The boy was identified only as Diego by the sheriff's department, who said the child's family planned to donate his organs to "transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children."
Two fellow students have been charged with voluntary manslaughter in that case.