mother's day

Downtown LA's California Flower Mall set for busy weekend as Mother's Day shoppers stream in

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA's California Flower Mall set with bargain bouquets for Mother's Day

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Have you gotten Mom a gift yet? Time is running out.

The California Flower Mall in Downtown Los Angeles is ready for a busy weekend, as Mother's Day shoppers stream in.

Highland resident Courtney Cagle and her friend woke up early Friday morning to beat the crowds at the California Flower Mall in the heart of Downtown L.A.'s Flower District.

"So I'm gonna do 30 packs of the double dozens for roses and then I just buy extra mixed flowers to fill my arrangements," Cagle said.

She and her grandma will sell them this weekend for Mother's Day.

"We go by her house and people come up and I sell them with a vase, a bow, flower food," Cagle said.

But she's noticed that even since Valentine's Day, prices are up.

Mall owner Mark Chatoff says it's another sign of the times.

"Inflation, you can't avoid it," Chatoff said. "Logistics, labor, supply disruptions, just the cost of getting products here has become more expensive and it just trickles into the price of the product."

After all, most of these flowers come a long way from Columbia, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Mexico.

"They're all being basically flown up on jets here to Los Angeles as quickly as they can to get and to basically keep the supply chain full of products,"

RELATED: Northridge florist mourns mom who helped her open flower shop on Mother's Day four years ago
EMBED More News Videos

For a Northridge florist, it's a bittersweet Mother's Day as she mourns her mom who helped launch her flower shop on this holiday four years ago.



Still, florists say the Flower District is the cheapest place to get them.

That's why Maria Ramirez drove here overnight from the Central Valley.

"We started driving at 12 a.m. today in the morning, so my husband drove over here with me," Ramirez said.

She says a dozen of roses up in Madera is around $40.

Here in the Flower District? Roses go for $12-20 a dozen, which is why this place is so popular.

"Come early. You have to be here -- we left at 3 a.m. to here," Cagle said. "The later you come, you just cannot walk in here. It's literally like we're packed like sardines."

The market will be open Saturday until the flowers sell out.

RELATED: 15 Mother's Day Gifts Under $50

If you can't get flowers? According to a recent survey, what moms want most in this world is a nap.

Time2play asked hundreds of moms all over the United States and what most of them really want is to take a break.

After a nap, the next most coveted gift is a meal they don't have to cook. They'd love to have breakfast or dinner with the family, as long as someone else is cooking.

Here in California, most moms said they'd just like some help with the chores.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesdowntown lalos angeles countyflower districtgiftsgift ideaslast minute giftsmother's daymothers day
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Northridge florist mourns mom who helped her open flower shop
Mom of twins, her surrogate get a surprise celebration on 'GMA'
Best Mother's Day 2022 Gifts Under $50
16 Must-Have Star Wars Products
TOP STORIES
Dave Chappelle attack suspect ordered to stay away from comedian
Construction worker injured after steel frame collapses in Long Beach
CDC Director Walensky visits LA COVID-19 vaccine center amid surge
Inmate killed in attack at Kern County prison yard
Trump floated launching missiles at Mexico to 'destroy the drug labs'
Jurupa Valley brush fire prompts evacuation of Discovery Center
Wong, Gomez and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
Show More
3 people reportedly seen climbing crane in downtown LA
Man pleads guilty in 5 killings in LA, Santa Monica; 2 in Texas
LAPD, CHP shut down 7 street takeovers in the San Fernando Valley
8 deaths reported after explosion damages hotel in Havana, Cuba
California may see another intense fire season, report suggests
More TOP STORIES News