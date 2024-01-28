Crews searching for hiker who went missing near Mount Wilson trail

MOUNT WILSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help to find a missing hiker.

Zachary Crehan, 35, was last seen near a Mount Wilson hiking trail at 4:49 p.m. on Jan. 5. Investigators say he hasn't been heard from since.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a photo of Zachary Crehan, who's been reported missing near a Mount Wilson hiking trail. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team along with the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team continued their search Friday.

Anyone who may be hiking in the area of Mount Lowe and Mount Wilson is asked to keep an eye out for Crehan.

He's being described as a 5-foot-9 male with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing about 190 lbs. If you have any information, contact the sheriff's department.