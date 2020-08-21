Community & Events

Downtown LA drive-in movie theater gives back to the community

Hope Street Cinema in Downtown LA is a drive-in movie theater that gives back to the community with a charitable twist.
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- The drive-in movie theater is making a major comeback this summer, as a safe way to catch a film without having to stay on your couch.

In July, Hope Street Cinema in Downtown LA started bringing back some of the classics.

So far, they've shown "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "The Princess Bride."

"Hope Street Cinema is a drive-in movie theater that hopes to bring the citizens of Los Angeles together in a really unprecedented time," said co-founder Ben Harkham.



Brothers Ben and Aron Harkham are the co-founders of Hope Street Cinema.

They're born and raised Angelenos, with roots in the hospitality and real estate business.

But when the pandemic hit, they knew they had to give back to their community.

"We realized that, you know, this is a really great way for us to bring positive awareness to really important charities, for people that have been suffering the most during this downturn," said Aron Harkham.
The brothers said 100% of the ticket sales go to the Downtown Women's Center and Para Los Niños.

"These are two groups of incredibly vulnerable individuals that are affected by homelessness and food insecurity, rent insecurity," said Aron Harkham.

"And they've been around for 40 plus years each. They've really been on the front lines in our community for a long, long time," said Ben Harkham.

Due to COVID-19, it's recommended that you bring your own food and beverages.



You can buy tickets online before the next movie on September 6th.

For more movie updates, follow @hopestreetcinema on Instagram.
