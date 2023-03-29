Less than a week after a mudslide forced nine people to evacuate from their homes in the Pacific Palisades, residents who live nearby - and other Southern California residents who live near hillsides - are worried their homes are next.

SoCal residents brace for more mudslides and evacuations with rain in the forecast again this week

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Less than a week after a mudslide forced nine people to evacuate from their homes in the Pacific Palisades, residents who live nearby - and other Southern California residents who live near hillsides - are worried their homes are next.

A mudslide impacted people's driveways in Beverly Crest on Wednesday, but the LAFD determined evacuations were not necessary after evaluating the scene.

Light steady rain is expected to impact Southern California on Tuesday, with more rain - including thunderstorms - expected for Thursday.

"I'm very concerned," said Sandra, a resident who lives near the mudslide in the Pacific Palisades. "The two houses next to me are red tagged and yellow tagged. If anything happens to them there's a domino effect. They're all connected. It would affect my home too. I'm scared with all this rain."

The mudslide that impacted the Pacific Palisades last Sunday occurred when rainflow caused a 20,000-square-foot piece of hillside to come crashing down onto the homes below.

The slide destroyed the backyard of the home on top of the hill, with that home being red tagged, and then the home below was red tagged as well as the high levels of mud reached nearly up to the home's roof.

On Wednesday, the damage from the Pacific Palisades mudslide appeared to barely be holding steady, as the roof of the home on the bottom of the hill was beginning to crack, which was not something occurring a couple of days ago.

Several other mudslides have caused evacuations and lasting damage in recent weeks in Southern California, and with rain still in the forecast, it has residents like Sandra hoping the ground stays in tact.