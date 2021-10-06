Gonzo hopes no one gets scared by 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' special on Disney+

NEW YORK -- It's time to get spooky with the Muppets in their first-ever Halloween Special "Muppets Haunted Mansion."The Great Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn take on a daring night in the grimmest grinning place on Earth, The Haunted Mansion!"I think like a lot of fans of the Muppets, like myself, are also big fans of The Haunted Mansion, so we know a lot of the songs and the characters and the stories behind it. So for me, it was a trip to just be part of the ride, the music I know pretty well, the characters that we have are played by a ton of amazing people, they all show up. So, seeing it happen in real-time next to Gonzo and Pepe was just a trip and a half," Criss said.Muppet favorites like Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, and Gonzo just to name a few are joined by a star-studded cast of guest stars including Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, Taraji P. Henson along with Chrissy Metz, Alfonso Ribeiro, Ed Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Skai Jackson, Pat Sajak, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, John Stamos, Kim Irvine, and the late Ed Asner."This is a childhood dream come true for me to be with the Muppets in any capacity, I don't care if it's in line at the grocery store, I would have said yes. So to get to be the one that starts the journey with them and possibly ends the journey with them, I don't want to give anything away, I hope they make it, it was wonderful," Brown said."I hope nobody gets scared! It's funny, it's a musical, we have big band music that's so great," Gonzo said.Also, you won't want to miss the Halloween party and Kermit and Miss Piggy's costumes."I came up with this brilliant idea of a little role reversal," Miss Piggy said.