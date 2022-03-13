$50,000 reward offered for information in death of 13-year-old Pasadena boy killed by stray bullet

According to the governor's office, $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Iran Moreno.
On Nov. 20, 2021, Moreno was hit by a stray bullet that fired through his bedroom window as he played video games, according to police.
Investigators believe neither Moreno nor his family were the intended target of the shooting.
The city of Pasadena previously announced a $10,000 reward in Moreno's death and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger offered an additional $20,000.
Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.
Family identifies 13-year-old Pasadena boy killed by stray bullet as search for shooter continues