Murder suspect arrested in Exposition Park boarding house fire that left 2 residents dead

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 22 arson fire that left two people dead at a boarding house in the Exposition Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.The raging predawn fire claimed the lives of a brother and sister who died after being pulled from the flames in the 1000 block of West Leighton Avenue. Fourteen others were displaced.At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Los Angeles police officials identified Khala Swasey, 24, as the suspect in custody. According to investigators, Swasey was a resident of the single-story house before she became involved in a dispute and was told not to return.The LAPD says she returned to the location in the early morning hours and allegedly set fire to the structure.Two of the residents who were extricated from the burning home -- George Harris, 66, and Yolanda McGruder, 53 -- later died at a hospital, coroner's officials said.Swasey is facing two counts of murder in the case.