Murder suspect arrested in shooting death of 28-year-old man at Encino party

EMBED </>More Videos

A murder suspect has been arrested in the death of a 28-year-old man who was shot early Sunday morning at a party in Encino, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A murder suspect has been arrested in the death of a 28-year-old man who was shot early Sunday morning at a party in Encino, authorities said.

Cesar Lozano, 23, of Reseda, was taken into custody Tuesday evening and booked, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He is suspected in the killing of Guillermo Hernandez, one of two people who were shot after an argument escalated at the party. Hernandez died at the scene and a 69-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with four gunshot wounds.

The murder case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office on Thursday, an LAPD spokesperson said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencemurderhomicide investigationEncinoLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family pleads for public help in Encino fatal shooting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News