3 die in single-vehicle crash in Murrieta after car becomes engulfed in flames

Sunday, July 9, 2023 10:29PM
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people died after a car became engulfed in flames following a single-vehicle collision Saturday night.

Murrieta police responded to a crash at around 11 p.m. that ended in the parking lot of Alta Murrieta Elementary School.

They found a car engulfed in flames and a man outside the vehicle with severe injuries.

Once the fire was extinguished, three occupants, including the driver, were found deceased inside.

The department's Traffic Bureau is investigating the crash and a cause has yet to be determined.

The injured man was taken to a hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.

