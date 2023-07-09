3 die in single-vehicle crash in Murrieta after car becomes engulfed in flames

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people died after a car became engulfed in flames following a single-vehicle collision Saturday night.
Murrieta police responded to a crash at around 11 p.m. that ended in the parking lot of Alta Murrieta Elementary School.
They found a car engulfed in flames and a man outside the vehicle with severe injuries.
Once the fire was extinguished, three occupants, including the driver, were found deceased inside.
The department's Traffic Bureau is investigating the crash and a cause has yet to be determined.
The injured man was taken to a hospital.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.