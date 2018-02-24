Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead with stab wounds at Carey Ranch Park in Sylmar on Friday morning.County coroner's officials say Karen Tobar, 23, was found dead in the park located in the 15000 block of Crestknoll Drive. Her city of residence was not immediately available.The Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Division was called to the park at 6:15 a.m. after a security guard found her while opening the park that morning, authorities said.Investigators said the victim had multiple stab wounds. She was fully clothed.No arrests have been made.Authorities believe Tobar was alive when she entered the park. She was found at the top of a hill.No witnesses have come forward.The LAPD's Valley Bureau homicide detectives are handling the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kohl at (818) 374-1944. After-hours calls can be made to (877)LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.