This new satellite from NASA could help us predict earthquakes

BySophie Flay KABC logo
Saturday, February 4, 2023 3:17AM
PASADENA (KABC) -- ABC7 got a behind-the-scenes look at a new satellite at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena.

The satellite, called NISAR, is a partnership between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization.

NISAR will track the earth's movement. Focusing on natural disasters, this satellite will provide scientists with more insight into climate change.

"It's a first-of-its-kind mission. It's the most advanced earth-observing radar satellite ever constructed and to be launched," said Laurie Leshin, director of JPL.

The data could even help scientists predict earthquakes.

NISAR will spend three years in space. The satellite will be shipped to India at the end of the month and will launch next year.

