Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home

Natalie Portman arrives at an event on Oct. 12, 2018, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' Los Angeles home Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:25 p.m. and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, 23-year-old James Edward Pearce, is facing charges of violating a restraining order to stay away from her.

In March, a judge granted Portman a permanent restraining against an alleged stalker.

In that case, detectives say a man traveled from Colorado to try and meet Portman, claiming he had conversed with her several times telepathically.
