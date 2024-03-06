WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1,300 new citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Pasadena

Eric Resendiz Image
ByEric Resendiz KABC logo
Wednesday, March 6, 2024 1:04AM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
1,300 immigrants take citizenship oath in Pasadena
The naturalization ceremony was the culmination of a dream for the new citizens, who spent years trying to earn their citizenship.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- About 1,300 immigrants from more than 100 countries took the oath of citizenship in Pasadena on Tuesday - and were immediately eligible to vote in California's primary.

The naturalization ceremony was the culmination of a dream for the new citizens, who spent years trying to earn their citizenship.

Josue Ramirez, 24, is already serving as a private in the U.S. Army. He is from Guatemala and came to the United States when he was 11.

"Today's a very special day for me - after many years dreaming about this time," Ramirez said, wearing his Army uniform for the ceremony.

New citizens are immediately eligible to vote. In Los Angeles County eligible residents who haven't registered to vote can do so right up to before the polls close on Super Tuesday. They can then cast a conditional ballot, which is counted after the person's registration eligibility is confirmed and they are entered into the county's voter database.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW