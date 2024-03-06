1,300 new citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Pasadena

The naturalization ceremony was the culmination of a dream for the new citizens, who spent years trying to earn their citizenship.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- About 1,300 immigrants from more than 100 countries took the oath of citizenship in Pasadena on Tuesday - and were immediately eligible to vote in California's primary.

Josue Ramirez, 24, is already serving as a private in the U.S. Army. He is from Guatemala and came to the United States when he was 11.

"Today's a very special day for me - after many years dreaming about this time," Ramirez said, wearing his Army uniform for the ceremony.

New citizens are immediately eligible to vote. In Los Angeles County eligible residents who haven't registered to vote can do so right up to before the polls close on Super Tuesday. They can then cast a conditional ballot, which is counted after the person's registration eligibility is confirmed and they are entered into the county's voter database.