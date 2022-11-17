Artist connects people to nature using Lego bricks

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nature Connects is an award-winning art exhibition that explores the connection between man and nature through stunning Lego sculptures. Artist Sean Kenney wants his art to make people think about the importance of nature.

"I think that much like Lego bricks connect, everything in nature is interconnected in a very delicate balance and so I try to show that in my work," said Kenney.

It took Kenney about 5,000 hours to design and put together all the pieces in the exhibit, which is about two-and-a-half years of full-time work. He said families that visit the exhibit can relate to building with Lego bricks in a way that many people can't relate to other pieces of art.

"I think if I can inspire kids to create great art with my work well... that's what art is for," said Kenney.

The Botanic Garden is hosting "Nature Connects" through February 19th.