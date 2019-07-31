Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County; search-and-rescue team responds to Death Valley National Park area

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A single-seat U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning in Inyo County and the pilot's status was unknown, officials confirmed.A search-and-rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake about 10 a.m., according to Commander Ron Flanders, a spokesman for U.S. Naval Air Forces.According to KNTV, initial reports indicated the Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet went down on the west side of Death Valley National Park, near the Father Crowley Overlook.