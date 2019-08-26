Northbound 2 Freeway reopened after 30-acre brush fire in Eagle Rock shuts down lanes

SIGALERT UPDATE IN EAGLE ROCK: NB SR-2 MAINLINE AT SR-134 IS NOW OPEN; NB SR-2 TO WB SR-134 AND HOLLY DRIVE OFFRAMP STILL CLOSED; EB AND WB TRANSITION ROADS FROM SR-134 TO SR-2 STILL CLOSED; ALL SB SR-2 LANES ARE OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) August 26, 2019

EAGLE ROCK LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The northbound 2 Freeway was reopened after it was shut down for several hours Monday morning following a brush fire that scorched at least 30 acres in the Eagle Rock area, though several freeway transitions remained closed.The brush fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday along the 134 Freeway near the 2 Freeway.The fast-moving blaze jumped across the 134 Freeway, burning uphill and coming close to homes in Glendale.Traffic on the northbound 2 Freeway was being diverted to the eastbound 134 Freeway as firefighters worked to knock out hot spots in the area. Spread of the fire was stopped in all directions with the size held to approximately 30 acres. Containment was at 25% by 6 a.m. Monday.About 100 homes in Glenoaks Canyon were given evacuation orders.Residents in the Glenoaks Canyon area were allowed to return to their homes at 10 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews remained on scene to ensure containment.All lanes were closed in both directions near the Harvey Drive exit Sunday.There were fires on both sides of the freeway and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.Mandatory evacuation orders were placed on Glenoaks Boulevard from Mount Carmel Drive to Bywood Drive, including all streets in between, according to the City of Glendale.More than 215 members of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident, with additional resources from Glendale Fire and Los Angeles County Fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.Helicopters from LAFD and LACF were conducting continuous water drops.There were no reports of structure damage or injuries.