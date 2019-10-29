Nearly 25K Southern California Edison customers without power, over 350K under shutoff consideration amid wildfire threat

Over 25,000 Southern California Edison customers across the Southland were without power Monday as the utility preemptively shut off electricity and considered turning off services for 350,000 others to reduce the risk of fire.

The "public safety power shutoff" is aimed at lowering the threat of blazes erupting amid expected windy conditions, SCE said.

See if your area will be impacted here.

The most widespread outages were in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, with 8,954 and 8,188 customers affected, respectively.

Areas without power as of 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28:


More than 350,000 customers in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Kern, Mono, Madera, Inyo and Fresno counties were under consideration for power shutoffs by SoCal Edison.

RELATED: How to drive safely during a power outage

The outages are planned as the region expects to see a high potential for fire danger, with powerful Santa Ana winds expected through Monday night.

L.A. and Ventura counties would see the biggest impact, with 104,617 and 81,345 customers potentially impacted, respectively.

MORE: Tips for getting through a long-term power outage

In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric shut off power to an estimated 2.3 million people as the massive Kincade Fire consumed large swaths of land.

A rapidly growing fire erupted along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Monday, prompting mandatory evacuations, destroying several homes and leaving about 900 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers without electricity.
