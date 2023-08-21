American woman Nekendra Karen Kingston goes missing while staying at Mexico resort

Family filed complaint 10 days after Nekendra Karen Kingston went missing, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after an American woman went missing while staying at a resort in Mexico, local authorities said.

Nekendra Karen Kingston was staying at the Barcelo Hotel in Playa del Carmen, ABC News reported.

The 49-year-old woman has been missing since Aug. 9, and her family filed a complaint on Aug. 19.

Local authorities said they opened an investigation into her disappearance.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.