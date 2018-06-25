Kilauea volcano: New video from USGS shows lava flowing fast

Alarming new pictures show the lava threat from the Kilauea volcano is not letting up in Hawaii. (KGO-TV)

HONOLULU --
Alarming new pictures show the lava threat from the Kilauea volcano is not letting up in Hawaii.

New video was released by the USGS shows some of the lava now flowing at 15 miles per hour.

MORE: Kilauea volcano continues spewing lava from active fissure in Hawaii
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to spew lava from one of its most active fissures.


Authorities are warning residents and tourists to stay away.

Tourists could be fined or arrested if they are caught taking pictures.

So far more than 600 homes have been destroyed.

USGS scientists have been unable to determine when the eruptions will end.

MORE: Lava flow from Hawaii volcano engulfs neighborhood, creates new land
Molten rock has entirely covered the neighborhood of "Vacationland" on Hawaii's big island as it continues to spread into nearby Kapoho Bay.

