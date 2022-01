SEAL BEACH (KABC) -- New video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a small plane making an emergency landing on an Orange County beach.It happened Tuesday afternoon at Seal Beach.According to police, the pilot was with a student flying the Cessna 152 when he had to make an emergency landing due to engine troubles The woman who recorded the video said she was afraid the plane was going to crash and hit nearby homes.The plane landed safely on the sand near the 8th Street municipal parking lot.The pilot and the student were not injured and no one at the beach was injured either.