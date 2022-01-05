emergency landing

Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach

The pilot and the student were not injured and no one at the beach was injured either.
EMBED <>More Videos

Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH (KABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on Seal Beach Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the pilot was with a student flying the Cessna 152 when he had to make an emergency landing due to engine troubles.



They took off from Torrance Municipal Airport. The plane landed safely on the sand near the 8th Street municipal parking lot.

The pilot and the student were not injured and no one at the beach was injured either.

Police say the National Transportation Safety Board will not be investigating the incident due the limited damage and lack of injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified.

The plane was later towed from the beach and released to the owner.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seal beachorange countybeachesorange county newsntsbcaught on tapefaaaviationcaught on videoflight emergencyemergency landingcaught on cameraairplaneabc newsnational
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
EMERGENCY LANDING
Mid-air hazmat incident prompts flight to make emergency landing
Panic aboard flight prompts emergency landing in NYC
Small plane makes emergency landing in Ontario
Small plane makes emergency landing on 101 in Agoura Hills
TOP STORIES
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
CA imposes water restrictions as drought drags on
Smartphone notifications alerting possible COVID exposure increase
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Show More
New California program to provide mortgage relief
81-year-old NJ woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs
Police: Lyft driver shoots 2 suspects during carjacking in Philly
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City identified
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
More TOP STORIES News