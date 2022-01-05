Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach

#BREAKING A small plane has made an emergency landing on the sand in Seal Beach. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/lDVnEg0B99 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 4, 2022

SEAL BEACH (KABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on Seal Beach Tuesday afternoon.According to police, the pilot was with a student flying the Cessna 152 when he had to make an emergency landing due to engine troubles.They took off from Torrance Municipal Airport. The plane landed safely on the sand near the 8th Street municipal parking lot.The pilot and the student were not injured and no one at the beach was injured either.Police say the National Transportation Safety Board will not be investigating the incident due the limited damage and lack of injuries.The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified.The plane was later towed from the beach and released to the owner.