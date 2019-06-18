New video shows LAPD officer tossed from motorcycle in Van Nuys collision

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Stunning new video shows a violent crash involving a Los Angeles motorcycle officer and an SUV in Van Nuys.

Eyewitness News has exclusively obtained the video which shows the moment the crash happened and is being used as part of the police investigation.

In the footage, the officer is seen flying off the motorcycle, flipping end-over-end and landing on the pavement.

Bystanders rushed to his side to help.

He is expected to recover, but is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation after the crash on Friday morning.

It occurred on Van Nuys Boulevard just north of Vanowen Street.

No word yet who is at fault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeleslos angeles countyofficer injuredlapdmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LAPD motor officer injured in collision in Van Nuys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News