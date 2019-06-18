LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Stunning new video shows a violent crash involving a Los Angeles motorcycle officer and an SUV in Van Nuys.
Eyewitness News has exclusively obtained the video which shows the moment the crash happened and is being used as part of the police investigation.
In the footage, the officer is seen flying off the motorcycle, flipping end-over-end and landing on the pavement.
Bystanders rushed to his side to help.
He is expected to recover, but is still in the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation after the crash on Friday morning.
It occurred on Van Nuys Boulevard just north of Vanowen Street.
No word yet who is at fault.
New video shows LAPD officer tossed from motorcycle in Van Nuys collision
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News