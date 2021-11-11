Terrifying video shows woman attacked inside NYC subway elevator, dragged out by feet in robbery

Woman attacked inside subway elevator in East Harlem

NEW YORK CITY -- A woman was brutally attacked inside an elevator at a subway station in New York City's East Harlem.

It happened on Nov. 1 at 10:25 p.m. at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

Surveillance video shows the attacker hit the 36-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground and dragging her out of the elevator by her feet.

Police say he stole $50 from her and took off.

The victim suffered swelling to her face but refused medical attention.

Authorities are still trying to find the attacker. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the NYPD.



Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.

