Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Newport Beach to consider shutting down beaches on weekends

Newport Beach city officials are expected to hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider shutting down beaches for the next few weekends.
By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Newport Beach city officials are expected to hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider shutting down beaches for the next few weekends.

With the majority of Orange County beaches open, tens of thousands of people headed to the coast to cool off as temperatures soared this weekend.

In Newport Beach, the massive crowds that filled the sand have city officials now considering a temporary shutdown of the beach.

Thousands pack Orange County beaches for second-straight day as SoCal heat wave continues
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people flocked to Huntington Beach again on Saturday, one day after crowds descended upon the beach amid the ongoing heat wave.



The city council on Tuesday is expected to talk about closing the beach and possibly several access roads over the next three weekends. The council will consider closing the beaches on the first three Saturdays and Sundays of the month of May (May 2 and 3, May 9 and 10, May 16 and 17.)

Other agenda items that will be considered during the meeting include developing an ad hoc city council committee to guide the reopening of business in the city and adopting a resolution in support of the county's reopening and recovery plan.

In Huntington Beach, signs were posted warning beachgoers to practice physical distancing and lifeguards were out patrolling, urging those who may be too close to spread out.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department even took to the air to get a better sense of the spacing, praising visitors for following the rules.

"The beach was crowded, but a majority of people at the beach, it looked like to us, were practicing social distancing and enjoying our open space areas," said Battalion Chief Eric McCoy said.

Huntington Beach officials say they know beach access is a hotly debated issue in the battle against the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewport beachorange countybeachescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus crisis: How you can help in Southern California
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
Coronavirus: 105 new cases, 1 additional death reported in OC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
Surprise car parade held in Simi Valley for fallen US Marine
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Experts weigh in on preparing pets for owners returning to work
Hollywood residents hold dance party from their balconies
West Coast Islamic Center in Orange County holds food drive
5 Fwy shut down for demolition, replacement of Burbank Boulevard bridge
Show More
LAPD Chief praises Angelenos for avoiding beaches amid heat wave
Thousands pack OC beaches for second-straight day as heat wave continues
SoCal musicians put on porch concerts amid stay-at-home orders
NFL Draft: Rams optimistic after adding 4 key players
Shaq checks up on his neighbors amid stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News