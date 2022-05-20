Newport Beach neighborhood put on alert after mountain lion spotted roaming around

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents in a Newport Beach neighborhood are on high alert after a mountain lion was spotted roaming around.Newport Beach police say they've set up a perimeter after the mountain lion was spotted in the Port Streets community Friday afternoon.Nearby Andersen Elementary School has been notified of the sighting.Police recommend that residents bring all pets inside as a precaution.It's unclear if the mountain lion has been located by authorities, but Newport Beach Police Animal Control and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers are responding to the area to assist.