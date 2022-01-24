Rams hoping to avoid repeat at SoFi Stadium showing sea of 49ers fans

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Rams are not taking any chances. Ticketmaster is reportedly limiting ticket sales to fans in Southern California by monitoring residency based on credit card billing addresses.
It was only a few weeks ago these two teams met at SoFi Stadium where a sea of Niners fans made their presence known. Rams coach Sean McVay said the Rams were surprised by the volume of Niners fans at that game.
"It did catch us off guard," McVay said. "There was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise."
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford even had to go to a silent count, which is usually done by a road team to continue calling plays in a loud stadium.
Niners fans are vowing online to snatch tickets from other vendors.
As for the game: Right now, the Rams are a 3.5 point favorite against the Niners.